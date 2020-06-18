Hoda Kotb is ''bummed'' she is having to postpone her destination wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Today' show host was due to marry Joel Schiffman later this year in a lavish destination wedding, but the couple have been forced to change their plans because the ongoing global health crisis has made it impossible for them to fly all their family and friends out to the wedding location.

Speaking about the bad news, Hoda said: ''We are kind of guessing that it will [get postponed]. It was a destination wedding, which would mean people getting on planes. We were kind of holding out to see what could happen, but the destination that we were going to is turning into one of the hot spots. So it looks like we may have to postpone.

''We're kinda bummed about that because the place we were going is, like, our favourite place on Earth. We love it there. I know we should say, 'Who cares? It doesn't matter.' But we waited a long time, so I sure hope we get to have it. I don't know when.''

And although she'll have to wait to walk down the aisle, Hoda - who has adopted children Haley Joy, three, and Hope Catherine, 13 months, with Joel - is certain she ''picked the best person on Earth'' to spend her life with.

She added during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show': ''I picked the best person on Earth. I know it a thousand times over. Being cooped up, you know right away if you chose right. I mean, you know. I don't know if he thinks he chose right, but I did.''

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old television host previously spoke about her dream wedding, which she said would be ''one beautiful moment''.

She gushed in February: ''Everything's just the backdrop for a beautiful moment.

''And that's all I want - just one beautiful moment. The rest of it's just drunk dancing.''