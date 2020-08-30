Hilary Swank finds the coronavirus pandemic ''heartbreaking''.

The 46-year-old actress has said she's endured a ''rollercoaster ride'' over the last few months, and admitted the global health crisis is taking a toll on her mental health, because she can't stop thinking about those who are struggling to ''make ends meet'' amid the pandemic.

She said: ''It's been a rollercoaster ride. Most of the time it's heartbreaking because there are a lot of people who can't make ends meet. There are a lot of children who aren't getting fed because their parents aren't able to work. People are losing their lives and we don't know all the effects of coronavirus yet so the unknown is really scary.''

Hilary also revealed she had struggles of her own when the pandemic hit the US, because she had taken her father - who had a lung transplant three years ago - to Iowa for his mother's funeral in mid-March and found it hard to get him back home during the quarantine period.

She added: ''My grandmother passed away on March 13. It was not coronavirus related. It was my dad's mother who passed and I went to Iowa for the funeral, but it was a difficult journey because my dad has had a lung transplant. We went to the funeral, but then all of a sudden it was then self-isolation and quarantine, and you weren't supposed to be going out in public, but I had to get my dad home safely.''

The 'Away' star took three years out of the spotlight to care for her father when he underwent his transplant, and said she feels ''blessed'' to be able to quit working for so long.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''I took three years off work to be his sole carer when he got diagnosed.They gave him three years to live if he didn't get a long transplant. It takes a year to see if your long will take, so it was a harrowing decision because it's the hardest surgery you can undergo.

''I felt blessed that I could take time off work and be okay. He moved in with me in LA and we eventually got the call and he got his lunch, but it was touching go for a while. After the first year there were a lot of complications, which is why I ended up taking three years off. It was not exactly what I had anticipated but I wouldn't have wanted it any other way.''