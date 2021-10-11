Hilary Swank has teamed up with LoveCrafts to create a matching sweater vest pattern and dog jumper to raise funds for her Hilaroo Foundation.

The two-time Oscar-winner founded the charity to "bring youth, who have been given up on, and animals, who have been abandoned, together to help heal one another through Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Responsibility Training."

The 'Million Dollar Baby' star was inspired to launch the non-profit organisation after she rescued her beloved late pet pooch Karoo on the set of the 2005 film 'Red Dust' in South Africa.

And, as part of her continued efforts to raise funds for the charity, the 47-year-old actress has worked with knitting expert Debbie Bliss to create the adorable pattern, with all proceeds going to the Hilaroo Foundation.

Edward Griffith, CEO and Founder of LoveCrafts, commented: "We really believe crafting makes the world a better place to be. Science has proven the positive impact crafting has on both our physical and mental wellbeing, and there are hidden benefits too! Being part of a global community and making new friends through a shared passion. Altruistic opportunities, using your craft for good by knitting or crochet for charity. And of course, there's the joy of keeping age-old traditions alive, passing skills down through the generations.

I hope our research inspires some members of the public to try out something creative that maybe they wouldn't have considered before. It might start a lifelong passion!"

Hilary returned to the spotlight in 2018, following a three-year hiatus, and she previously insisted she's keen to only work on things she's passionate about, such as her 2020 Netflix drama 'Away'.

She said in 2020: "Before being an actor, I wanted to be an astronaut. I had such passion for, and respect for, astronauts and people who are exploring something that's so much bigger than all of us.

"Something else, which was just as significant to me when I read 'Away', was that the script was unique in its inclusion of so many multi-ethnic characters. They too are all struggling with their own powerful personal stories, which really connects all of us. It also highlights the beautiful fact that space has no borders. We could use more of that down here right now."

To purchase the pattern head to www.lovecrafts.com/en-gb/p/karoo-tank-top-knitting-pattern-by-the-hilaroo-foundation.