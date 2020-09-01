Hilary Swank says Chadwick Boseman was a ''walking everyday superhero for so many people''.

The 46-year-old actress has paid tribute to the late 'Black Panther' star, after he passed away last week at the age of 43 following a secret four-year battle with colon cancer.

Hilary praised Chadwick for ''shining a light'' on the importance of ''living your fullest purpose'' and ''using your voice for good''.

She told Bevy Smith on her 'Bevelations' radio show: ''That's just a heartbreak. I mean, talk about a superhero, for real, in real life. He was a walking everyday superhero for so many people. I don't know one person who wouldn't say he's not their superhero.

''To think he was struggling and obviously in great pain and still persevering to make such an important movie and to share his art with the world, shine a light on the importance of living your fullest purpose and using your voice for good.''

Hilary's tribute comes after multiple Hollywood stars have mourned the tragic loss, including iconic actor Harrison Ford, who starred with Chadwick in the 2013 movie '42'.

Harrison said: ''Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play. His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told.

''He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed.''

Chadwick has also been remembered by the public, with fans starting a petition for a statue to be erected in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

Later this week, Anderson will hold a memorial service for Chadwick, with speeches from a pastor, a former classmate of Chadwick's at high school, and a message from the Mayor himself.

There will be a screening of 'Black Panther' and locals have submitted Chadwick-themed artwork to be displayed.