Hilary Duff has joked she's ''running for President'' after Kanye West announced his plans to join the 2020 race for the White House.
The 43-year-old rapper tweeted over the weekend that he intends on running for President of the United States in the upcoming November election, and in response, Hilary has quipped that she too will be running.
Hilary made her joke after slamming those who have been refusing to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she called America's handling of the health crisis ''embarrassing''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club
''After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she's too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming...California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer
''It really seems like Americans just don't care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that's a head scratcher for me.
''Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It's embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won't wear masks! Oh and I'm running for President. (sic)''
The 'Younger' star's post came after Kanye announced he would be throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 election.
He tweeted: ''We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States [US flag emoji]! #2020VISION (sic)''
However, it remains unclear whether Kanye seriously intends to run for political office in November, as he reportedly is yet to officially sign up as a candidate.
