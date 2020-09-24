Hilary Duff has written her first picture book inspired by her daughter Banks.

The 32-year-old actress revealed 'My Little Brave Girl'

is inspired by her ''breastfeeding journey'' with her 22-month-old girl - whom she has with husband Matthew Koma - and she created the book to ''encourage both mothers and daughters to reach higher, dream bigger, and approach the world with their hearts wide open.''

The 'Lizzie McGuire' star - who also has eight-year-old son Luca with ex-husband MIKE COMRIE - said on Instagram: ''I remember coming home from work around midnight, just in time for my daughter's dream feed. I hadn't smelled her all day and it was the first week of a long four months of returning to work.

''Tired and emotional, I held my daughter and remembered the many ways I watched my mother be brave and was encouraged to do the same.

''I sat there in a well of emotion, realising I was close to the end of my breastfeeding journey with my daughter and this was just one of the many ways I was going to watch her grow into a little brave girl.''

Hilary's book will be available from March 23, 2021 via Random House Kids.

The mother-of-two captioned the video message: ''MY LITTLE BRAVE GIRL

I am so excited to officially announce my very first picture book, MY LITTLE BRAVE GIRL, coming March 23, 2021. I wrote this story to encourage both mothers and daughters to reach higher, dream bigger, and approach the world with their hearts wide open. You can pre-order it right now at the link in my bio. thank you @randomhousekids and huge warm hug to @kelseygarrityriley (sic)''

Meanwhile, Hilary recently admitted Luca's ''sweet bond'' with his younger sister helped ease her mum ''guilt''.

The actress felt guilty when she gave birth to Banks in October 2018, as she knew the tot would need ''so much'' attention from her, meaning she would have less time to dote on Luca.

She explained: ''A newborn needs their mom so much, and so much of that time is sitting and nursing. You're kind of incapable of physically doing anything else with another child. [My son] Luca was almost seven when I had her. I had a lot of guilt and felt like, 'Am I giving him enough?'''

But after seeing how the youngster doted on his sister, the 'Younger' star was able to ''overcome'' her worries.

Hilary added: ''Their bond was so sweet right away. It helped me overcome that [guilt] because I saw that he was old enough to [understand]. If I could give him a finite, 'Hey, I have to do this for the next 35 minutes, and then it's going to be your time with me,' he could wrap his head around that. The age gap is actually really great. They're buddies.''