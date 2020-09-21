Hilary Duff's husband has got her name tattooed on his bum.

Matthew Koma took to Instagram on Monday (21.09.20) to show off his new ink, which is simply the word ''Hilary'' written in cursive font across his bottom.

He wrote alongside the amusing snap: ''Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway (sic)''

One fan in the comments pointed out the design of the tattoo is actually in Hilary's own handwriting, as it's how the 'Younger' star signs her name when writing autographs for fans.

And Hilary herself also commented on the post, joking Matthew is ''stuck'' with her now that he has her name permanently on his behind.

She wrote: ''Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old actress recently said she feels ''really grateful'' for her spouse amid the coronavirus pandemic, because their new family routine gives her a chance to ''sleep in'' in the morning.

Speaking about her beau, Hilary - who has Luca, eight, with Mike Comrie, and Banks, 23 months, with Matthew - said: ''We are doing great, and he's the best. He is so sweet. So, he has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He's been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone.

''But I'm home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me. Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household. So, I'm really grateful he's super involved. So, it's been great.''

Hilary admitted ''some days are better than others'' when it comes to staying at home, but acknowledged she couldn't ''complain'' because her family has ''everything [they] need''.

She added: ''I obviously want things to go back to normal, but I'm not going to fight it. It's actually become the norm - 'here's what we are doing,' you know, 'we're still in this' - and it's not as much of a panic like, 'I can't do it anymore.' Like, we're in this for a while, and I think some days are better than others. It's hard to complain because we have a pool, and a backyard ... and we have everything we need. We have food. But everyone's life has changed, so it's definitely still challenging at times.''