Hilary Duff applies makeup to help herself feel ''a bit more normal'' amid the coronavirus pandemic, even though she isn't leaving the house.
The 'Younger' star has been experimenting with her look during her time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic - including dyeing her hair bright blue - and has said she still makes sure to apply makeup despite not leaving the house, as it helps her stay sane.
Posting a makeup tutorial on Instagram, Hilary explained: ''I am going to do a makeup tutorial today because I'm a little bored and we can still have pretty makeup while we're in quarantine to make our day a little bit more normal.''
Hilary first prepared her skin by applying a hydrating mist and followed up with an anti-aging serum from her favourite vegan brand Glycelene, before gently applying Tata Harper's Boosted Contouring Eye Balm to her under-eyes and her lip area to prevent smile lines.
To lock in moisture, the 'Lizzie McGuire' actress applied Glycelene's Rejuvenation Crème to her face, décolletage and hands before moving on to her makeup.
Hilary used Giorgio Armani Beauty's Power Fabric Foundation Balm on the areas she felt needed the most coverage, and then went in with RMS Beauty's ''Un'' Cover-Up concealer, which she applied under her eyes for an illuminated-but-natural effect.
The beauty contoured her cheekbones with Raazika Cosmetics' Contouring Palette followed by Benefit Cosmetics' Hoola Bronzer, and applied a sweep of MAC Cosmetics' Extra Dimension Blush to the apples of her cheeks for a light blush.
Opting for a monochromatic look, she then used the same product on her eyes, before adding highlight to her high-points, as well as to her eyelids.
To finish, Hilary created a cat-eye using a blue liquid liner from Marc Jacobs Beauty, and applied YSL Beauty's The Shock Volumizing Mascara to her lashes.
For her lips, the 32-year-old star applied ColourPop Cosmetics' Lippie Tint, and finished the whole look off with a crystal jewel body sticker, which she put next to her eye.
