Hilary Duff is ''really grateful'' for her husband Matthew Koma.

The 'Younger' star has heaped praise on her spouse, as she says he has been helping around the house whilst the family self-isolates amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has even come up with a ''routine'' that means Hilary can ''sleep in'' in the mornings.

Speaking about her beau, Hilary - who has Luca, eight, with Mike Comrie, and Banks, 21 months, with Matthew - said: ''We are doing great, and he's the best. He is so sweet. So, he has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He's been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone.

''But I'm home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me. Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household. So, I'm really grateful he's super involved. So, it's been great.''

Hilary, 32, admitted ''some days are better than others'' when it comes to staying at home, but acknowledged she couldn't ''complain'' because her family has ''everything [they] need''.

She added: ''I obviously want things to go back to normal, but I'm not going to fight it. It's actually become the norm - 'here's what we are doing,' you know, 'we're still in this' - and it's not as much of a panic like, 'I can't do it anymore.' Like, we're in this for a while, and I think some days are better than others. It's hard to complain because we have a pool, and a backyard ... and we have everything we need. We have food. But everyone's life has changed, so it's definitely still challenging at times.''

And the 'Lizzie McGuire' star also gushed over her kids, saying it's been ''a beautiful thing'' to watch them play together throughout lockdown.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''My kids, it was different having them so far apart, and it's been a beautiful thing to watch my son play with my daughter every day and, like, actually want to, you know? I was worried that they wouldn't have anything in common, but he's so good to her and she's obsessed with him. So, that's been a bonus. I'm not working and as tired as I get by them by the end of the day ... there's so many moments where I feel so grateful to watch their bond and have uninterrupted family time.''