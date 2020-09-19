Hilaria Baldwin is ''so grateful'' for her newborn son.

The author devastatingly suffered a miscarriage last year and has praised her son Eduardo for bringing ''light and peace into her life after such a rocky storm''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''You are loved Edu Pau ... I'm so grateful for you and for the experience of a healthy pregnancy. The heartache I experienced last year was beyond overwhelming. I don't think the pain of loss ever goes away, but this tiny angel sure brings light and peace into our lives after such a rocky storm. Do you ever look at your children and say, I'm glad it was you, and you in particular, who came into my life? True soulmates.

''Thank you Dr Robert Sassoon for the best care I could ever ask for. You are wise, caring, present and kind - I know how unbelievably lucky I am that I get to call you my doctor. Thank you @nyphospital and your team of amazing nurses and doctors for yet another wonderful experience, meeting my baby inside your walls. Especially now, during Covid, I felt we were safe, and well taken care of. Doina, Sheila, Stephanie, Lisa - you know (sic)''

Meanwhile, Hilaria - who also has Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, and Romeo, two, with husband Alec Baldwin - previously shared how she loves the fact her household is filled with ''so much love'' and insisted having more children doesn't mean there's less to go around.

She said: ''The best thing about having a big family is there's just so much love.

''They say when you have one kid, you're like, 'I could never love another person as much as I love this kid.' Then you have another one and you realise you can. And that doesn't change as you have more and more and more.''