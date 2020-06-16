Hilaria Baldwin has hit back at her critics who shamed her for having a nanny.

The 36-year-old star - who has four children and is expecting her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin - works ''every single day'' and has slammed those who criticise her for having help.

Speaking on the Mom School podcast, she said: ''People will write to you and say, 'Ugh, she has a nanny' - but that doesn't mean that you don't take care of your own kids. It literally means I am also working. I work every single day. And for people to make you feel badly about that is not fair. Neither my family or Alec's family live close. Right now, my youngest kids are 2, 3 and 4, and I have a 7-year-old. It is okay to accept help, and there is no shame that other people should give you because of that.''

Meanwhile, Hilaria previously admitted she finds it ''really tough'' in quarantine with her family.

She said: ''It's really tough. I want to prepare the night before and then have it all set up for them. You're getting curriculum from other people, so you're trying to teach something that somebody else is telling you to teach. I'm trying to understand that and that I found to be challenging. But we're figuring it out ... I've heard some intense conversations from people that are like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to kill my person right now, it's too much!' We typically spend so much time together that this is really not abnormal.''

Hilaria had previously revealed she is ''maybe'' considering having a sixth child.

She said: ''After the last experience, I do really dream about giving her a sister at some point. And who knows? Maybe this is going to be the last baby I have and maybe there will be another; I don't really know at this point. I don't really care to plan too much anymore. A healthy baby is such a blessing.''