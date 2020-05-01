Hilaria Baldwin has posted a touching tribute to the baby she lost during a miscarriage on what would have been the tot's due date.

In November, the 36-year-old health and wellness expert revealed she had suffered a miscarriage, when she lost the baby girl she was carrying at four months into her pregnancy.

And on Thursday (30.04.20), Hilaria - who is now pregnant again - mourned the loss of her unborn baby, who would have been born this week.

Posting a video of white flowers blowing in the wind, she wrote on Instagram: ''Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much. I have been afraid of this day to come--but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl. (sic)''

The tragic loss came as Hilaria's second miscarriage in 2019, as she had previously lost another baby at 10 weeks pregnant in April.

Now, the beauty is expecting her fifth child with her husband Alec Baldwin - with whom she already has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 22 months - and has been thinking about having a sixth in the future.

She said: ''After the last experience, I do really dream about giving [Carmen] a sister at some point. And who knows? Maybe this is going to be the last baby I have and maybe there will be another; I don't really know at this point. I don't really care to plan too much anymore. A healthy baby is such a blessing.''

Hilaria is due to give birth in September, and announced her pregnancy news on social media at the beginning of April.

She wrote at the time alongside a video of her having a check-up: ''Sound up ... I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel ... Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you ... Here we go again (sic)''