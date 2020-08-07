Hilaria Baldwin feels ''really lucky'' to have a ''community'' of people to help her look after her kids.

The 36-year-old wellness expert has four children - Carmen, six, Rafael, five, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, two - with her husband Alec Baldwin, and is currently expecting her fifth.

And as her pregnancy begins to wear her body out, Hilaria has said she has a whole team of people - including friends, godparents, and nannies - to help her watch over her children.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My family is so far they can't be here. I feel really lucky with my community of friends, godparents, nanny and honorary uncles and aunts who support me. I never want it to seem as though I am doing all of this with no support.''

Hilaria has had no ''time off'' from her brood due to the coronavirus pandemic, as all four of her kids have been home from school since March, and so having ''an extra set of hands'' has been a huge help.

She added: ''Parenting is hard - and when you have a ton of kids, an extra set of hands is to keep everyone safe. When one baby runs one way and another runs the other way, we look at each other and chase after one babe. It's hectic!! But amazing and I feel so lucky for so many reasons. I also know that they grow up so fast and one day I'll be able to rest again - I'm trying to be present and hold onto it for as long as possible.''

The post comes after the 'Living Clearly Method' author slammed those who criticise her for utilising the help of a nanny.

She said: ''People will write to you and say, 'Ugh, she has a nanny' - but that doesn't mean that you don't take care of your own kids. It literally means I am also working. I work every single day. And for people to make you feel badly about that is not fair. Neither my family or Alec's family live close. Right now, my youngest kids are 2, 3 and 4, and I have a 7-year-old. It is okay to accept help, and there is no shame that other people should give you because of that.''