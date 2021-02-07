Henry Cavill won't appear as Superman in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods', despite mounting speculation.
Despite mounting speculation that the 37-year-old actor would don his superhero cape and reprise the role for the upcoming DC Films sequel, sources close to the production have confirmed to Variety that Cavill will not appear.
However, director David F. Sandberg recently admitted that Cavill was supposed to appear in the original 'Shazam' movie but those plans changed during shooting.
He tweeted: "Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end (sic)."
And Cavill previously insisted he is not finished playing Superman.
He said: "I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I've not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see."
