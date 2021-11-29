Henry Cavill has completed filming on the upcoming 'Enola Holmes 2'.
The 38-year-old actor will once again play Sherlock Holmes in the mystery sequel, which centres on the adventures of the legendary detective's sister (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and revealed in a social media post that he has completed shooting.
In a video message encouraging his followers to go out running, Henry explained: "Talk, guys! Today was my last day on 'Enola Holmes'. And I spent all day thinking about not going out and doing this run.
"It was a little dark and a little cold, and I was convinced all day that these are good reasons not to run. But I left, I did it, I loved it and I feel really great. So if you're sitting at home thinking about not running today, put on your running shoes now, get out there, and do it. You won't regret it."
Harry Bradbeer is returning to direct the sequel, which is based on the book series by Nancy Springer, and previously expressed hope that he could turn 'Enola Holmes' into a franchise by adapting all six books.
He said: "Well, I hope I'd have the energy for that, yeah. That would be amazing. Someone's going to have the energy for that! It'd be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they're extraordinary stories to tell."
The director admitted that he was excited by the chance to show the technological advancements of the Victorian era on the big screen.
Bradbeer said: "As you go forward, things like that three-wheeled car - which was a lovely thing we discovered - to find our character playing on some of the new contraptions, at some point in the early 20th century.
"Of course, we get airplanes and the Wright brothers. Who knows what other challenges are going to come out of this really restless, productive period."
