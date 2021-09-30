Henry Cavill has revealed he would love to star in a Bond movie.
Henry Cavill is "keen to explore" the idea of playing a James Bond villain.
The 38-year-old actor - who is best know for playing Superman - has revealed he'd love to speak to the makers of the long-running film franchise about starring in a Bond movie.
Henry - who was previously considered for the role of Bond before Daniel Craig was cast as 007 - told The Movie Dweeb: "If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] were interested in me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."
Last year, Henry admitted he would still love to become Bond - despite being overlooked for the coveted role in the past.
The film star auditioned for the role of 007 at the age of 22 and although other big-name actors have been linked to the part in recent years - including Idris Elba and Tom Hardy - Henry admits he'd still relish the opportunity.
He said: "If Barbara and Mike were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity.
"At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond - it would be very, very exciting."
Daniel Craig plays Bond for the last-ever time in 'No Time To Die'.
However, he nearly rejected the role when it was first offered to him.
He recently said: "I just said I can’t, I mean; I think you got the wrong guy.
"People used to say, ‘Oh you must have always wanted to be James Bond.’ I went well, yeah, as a kid I kind of thought about it. I wanted to be Spiderman as well, but I just thought it was never going to happen."
