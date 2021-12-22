'The Witcher' star Henry Cavill has admitted he'd love to see 'Red Dead Redemption 2' adapted into a blockbuster Western.
Henry Cavill would love to see a 'Red Dead Redemption 2' movie.
The 'Witcher' star is no stranger to video game adaptations, and he admitted he's been getting into Rockstar Games' 2018 Western epic lately, which he thinks would make for a "fun" big screen experience.
Asked what game he thinks would make a great Netflix project, he told Gamereactor: "Well, that's a tricky one, 'cause you're tying both an IP and a company together, which is a tricky thing to do.
"So I certainly don't want to put myself in any corners with that, but there are plenty of games out there...
"I've actually started playing 'Red Dead Redemption 2' — I know I'm a little bit late to that party— but I started playing it and I'm really enjoying it.
"And so, something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie."
Meanwhile, Cavill has been very vocal about his love for 'Warhammer 40,000' and he thinks the franchise should be given "Lord of the Rings level" treatment.
Asked if he'd like to play inquisitor Gregor Eisenhorn, he teased: "I mean, I don't know about Eisenhorn necessarily, when you've got Valdor and Primarchs out there. It seems a shame to be a mere Inquisitor.
"But I would absolutely leap at that opportunity — it's something I'd be very, very excited to do."
And in the video game world, he's also voiced his desire to get on board with the potential 'Mass Effect' TV series, having played the original trilogy.
He said: "Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends."
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...