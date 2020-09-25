Henry Cavill won't be doing any ''additional filming'' for 'Justice League', despite Zack Snyder planning some reshoots for his upcoming limited series.
Henry Cavill won't be doing any ''additional filming'' for 'Justice League'.
The 37-year-old actor portrayed Superman in the 2017 movie and though original director Zack Snyder - who departed the film and was replaced by Joss Whedon after the death of his daughter - is currently working on his own four-episode limited series for HBO Max based on his vision for the project, the 'Death on the Nile' star has confirmed he isn't needed for reshoots.
He told Collider: ''Not shooting anything additional. No. It's all stuff that has been already done.''
And Henry is curious to see what the new version of the tale will look like.
He added: ''Obviously I don't know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production.
''Whatever lessons may be learned from, what is it, four years since 'Justice League' came out? Four years' worth of fan reaction. For me...I'm now just watching the party.''
Henry's comments come after it was reported the director will undertake a ''week-or-so long shoot'' for the series, with Ray Fisher - who has accused Whedon of ''abusive and unprofessional'' conduct on the set of the film - returning to film new scenes.
The shoot is expected to take place next month.
Snyder recently claimed that he ''would set ('Justice League') on fire before'' using any of Whedon's version in his new version.
He said: ''There is no chance on Earth that I will use a shot that was made after I left the movie. I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f****** hard fact ... I would literally blow that f****** thing up.''
Snyder also revealed that he did not choose Whedon - praised for his work on Marvel's first two 'Avengers' movies - as his replacement as director and suggested that the hiring had been made ''by committee''.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...