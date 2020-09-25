Henry Cavill won't be doing any ''additional filming'' for 'Justice League'.

The 37-year-old actor portrayed Superman in the 2017 movie and though original director Zack Snyder - who departed the film and was replaced by Joss Whedon after the death of his daughter - is currently working on his own four-episode limited series for HBO Max based on his vision for the project, the 'Death on the Nile' star has confirmed he isn't needed for reshoots.

He told Collider: ''Not shooting anything additional. No. It's all stuff that has been already done.''

And Henry is curious to see what the new version of the tale will look like.

He added: ''Obviously I don't know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production.

''Whatever lessons may be learned from, what is it, four years since 'Justice League' came out? Four years' worth of fan reaction. For me...I'm now just watching the party.''

Henry's comments come after it was reported the director will undertake a ''week-or-so long shoot'' for the series, with Ray Fisher - who has accused Whedon of ''abusive and unprofessional'' conduct on the set of the film - returning to film new scenes.

The shoot is expected to take place next month.

Snyder recently claimed that he ''would set ('Justice League') on fire before'' using any of Whedon's version in his new version.

He said: ''There is no chance on Earth that I will use a shot that was made after I left the movie. I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f****** hard fact ... I would literally blow that f****** thing up.''

Snyder also revealed that he did not choose Whedon - praised for his work on Marvel's first two 'Avengers' movies - as his replacement as director and suggested that the hiring had been made ''by committee''.