Henry Cavill has admitted he is hoping he'll get the chance to play Superman for as long as possible.
Henry Cavill hopes he can play Superman ''for years to come''.
The 37-year-old actor has played the superhero in three movies, 'Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', and 'Justice League', and it looks like it won't be the last time fans see Cavill donning Clark Kent's iconic red cape.
The movie star - who was recently reported to be in talks to reprise the role - says Superman is part of his everyday life as kids recognise him on the streets as the character, and though that comes with a ''responsibility'', Cavill insisted it's a joy and he hopes he'll be able to continue his alter ego's journey.
In an interview with Variety magazine, he said: ''I've always been a fan of Superman.
''With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set.
''And it becomes part of your public representation.
''When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility which comes with that.
''Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.''
The 'Night Hunter' star credits Superman with transforming ''the entire course of his career'' and his life.
He continued: ''My life has changed dramatically because of it.
''And it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it's been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career.
''I'm incredibly grateful for it, and it's also taught me a lot about myself.''
What's more, Cavill even uses Superman as his moral compass to make him a ''better person''.
He explained: ''He's so good, he's so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you're playing him, you start to really look inwards.
''You say, 'Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?' And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, 'Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not', then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person. I think that's all we can do in life.''
