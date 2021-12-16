Henry Cavill is determined to play Superman again as he wants to portray the character as he is presented in the comic books.
Henry Cavill wants to play Superman as he is portrayed in the comics.
The 38-year-old actor has played the iconic superhero in three films but hopes to continue in the role as he hopes to portray a version of the character akin to the one featured in DC Comics.
Henry told Collider: "I would love to have the opportunity to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics, as a continuation of his development and we see the hero. That would be really, really exciting for me because there is an opportunity to tell a lot of interesting stories there.
"It's just about finding the right hooks to have a character that is as good and idealistic as Superman, that there are wonderful opportunities to delve into what it's like to exist as him and those hardships that come with that. When you have to save everyone, how hard is that on you? That could be an interesting line to run."
Henry explained that, while he has enjoyed his previous films in the part, he is keen to delve into the character further.
'The Witcher' star said: "I felt like 'Man of Steel' was a wonderful opening story, an origin story to Superman. It left a lot of space for him to grow beyond that and become the hero that we recognise.
"'Batman v Superman' took a hard turn down a darker route and it was a Batman perspective story and so it didn't really show the aspects of Superman which I was very, very keen to show. 'Justice League Snyder Cut' definitely leant into that a bit more."
Henry has recently expressed a desire to play Clark Kent again and believes the lack of follow-up to the 2013 film 'Man of Steel' has left him with more stories to tell as the superhero.
He said: "There is a lot of storytelling for me to do as Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...