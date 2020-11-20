Helena Christensen loves the way a bodysuit "shapes the female body".

The 51-year-old Danish supermodel has just launched an 11-piece collection inspired by the 1990s with the designer Anine Bing, who is also from Denmark, and she included a bodysuit because it's always been a staple in her wardrobe.

Helena told Page Six Style: “I just love the way it shapes the female body.

“Women have beautiful shoulders and I think it’s wonderful to show them. They go well with so many different pieces of clothing: a pair of jeans and a pair of kitten heels, a full skirt and a pair of sneakers, under an oversized shirt with flat leather sandals.”

When she's not dressing to impress, Helena can be found in men's pants and sneakers, otherwise she loves to find "poetic" vintage pieces with a story to tell.

Asked if her personal style has changed over the years, she said: “I am still a huge lover of secondhand and vintage and that’s what I mostly wear.

“I like finding interesting, quirky pieces that come with a story. I mostly wear men’s pants and a lot of sweatpants and sneakers, but I also love very poetic pieces; anything that was made by hand and is very colourful is right up my alley.”

Meanwhile, Helena revealed she has held onto many of the designer gowns she's worn on the catwalk over the years, as they have sentimental value to her.

She said: “I have a few designer dresses from the beginning of my career that I hold very dear to my heart, from Galliano, Versace and Valentino.”