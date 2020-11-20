Helena Christensen says a bodysuit has remained a staple in her wardrobe because of how flattering they are on a woman's body.
Helena Christensen loves the way a bodysuit "shapes the female body".
The 51-year-old Danish supermodel has just launched an 11-piece collection inspired by the 1990s with the designer Anine Bing, who is also from Denmark, and she included a bodysuit because it's always been a staple in her wardrobe.
Helena told Page Six Style: “I just love the way it shapes the female body.
“Women have beautiful shoulders and I think it’s wonderful to show them. They go well with so many different pieces of clothing: a pair of jeans and a pair of kitten heels, a full skirt and a pair of sneakers, under an oversized shirt with flat leather sandals.”
When she's not dressing to impress, Helena can be found in men's pants and sneakers, otherwise she loves to find "poetic" vintage pieces with a story to tell.
Asked if her personal style has changed over the years, she said: “I am still a huge lover of secondhand and vintage and that’s what I mostly wear.
“I like finding interesting, quirky pieces that come with a story. I mostly wear men’s pants and a lot of sweatpants and sneakers, but I also love very poetic pieces; anything that was made by hand and is very colourful is right up my alley.”
Meanwhile, Helena revealed she has held onto many of the designer gowns she's worn on the catwalk over the years, as they have sentimental value to her.
She said: “I have a few designer dresses from the beginning of my career that I hold very dear to my heart, from Galliano, Versace and Valentino.”
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.