Helena Bonham Carter has revealed that she ran away from predatory movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after he tried to touch her when she was a teenager.
The 53-year-old actress was just a teenager when the disgraced movie mogul attempted to make a pass at her and Helena revealed she was so uncomfortable, she immediately ran away.
Speaking on Louis Theroux's 'Grounded' podcast, she said: ''I wasn't aware of him pursuing parents against their will. I wasn't aware certainly of rape.
''I was aware that he would make passes at people, and he did make a pass at me.
''He literally laid a hand on me, that's all, he was trying to give me a massage of my neck.
''I knew that this wasn't going well, so I ran and said no, or got to the other side of the room.''
In March, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.
The disgraced movie mogul appeared in court where Justice James A. Burke, who had been presiding over the trial in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York, handed down the sentence, which could have been anything from five years to 29 years.
At the hearing, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi praised the six women who had come forward to testify against Weinstein.
She said: ''Without these women and others who were willing to come forward, this matter would never have been able to be taken, it never would have been successful, and the defendant would never have been able to stop hurting or destroying other people's lives ... He got drunk on power. He could take what he wanted knowing there was very little anyone could do about it.''
