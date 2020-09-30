Helen Reddy has died aged 78.

The Australian singer - who is best known for her 1972 feminist anthem 'I Am Woman' - sadly passed away on Tuesday (29.09.20) in Los Angeles, her children Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers have confirmed.

In a statement, they described her as a ''wonderful mother, grandmother, and a truly formidable woman''.

They added: ''Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.''

Helen had Addison disease and was diagnosed with dementia five years ago, and she spent the last years of her life in a celebrity care home in California.

Her career - which later earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - included a string of chart hits, such as 'Crazy Love', 'Delta Dawn' and 'Angie Baby'.

In 1973, she collected the Grammy Award for best female vocalist, and she famously thanked God ''because she makes everything possible''.

Tributes have poured out to the late star, and Injoo Moon - who directed biopic 'I Am Woman' about Helen - was amongst those to pay their respects.

She said: ''She paved the way for so many and the lyrics that she wrote for 'I Am Woman' changed my life forever like they have done for so many other people and will continue to do for generations to come.''

Patricia Arquette retweeted a clip of Helen performing live, and simply wrote: ''Bless you #HelenReddy (sic)''

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a video of her singing 'I Am Woman' at a Women's March protest in 2017, and described introducing her at the event as a great honour.

She added: ''Honor of my life. Introducing Helen at the Women's March, January 2017! THANK YOU Helen. RIP (sic)''

Former Australia prime minister Julia Gillard - who served from 2010 to 2013 - also wrote: ''We have lost a global feminist icon in Helen Reddy.

''For decades her song 'I am Woman' has given full-throated voice to our fight for gender equality.

''Every word still relevant, no message dated, including we have 'a long, long way to go'. Her legacy will endure. Hear us roar.''