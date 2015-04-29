Posted on 29 April 2015

Helen Mirren, who plays the Queen yet again in the speculative Broadway (and West End!) play 'The Audience', looked elegant as always as she was snapped arriving at the 2015 Tony Nominees Reception at the Paramount Hotel in New York. The veteran actress has been nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play.

She was joined by 'Airline Highway' star K. Todd Freeman; 'Skylight' actors Bill Nighy, Carey Mulligan and Matthew Beard; and 'On the Twentieth Century' star Kristin Chenoweth.

