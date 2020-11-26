Dame Helen Mirren did her make-up "every day" in lockdown to make herself feel good.
The 75-year-old actress says she has made sure to make herself feel good by doing her glam and putting on "real clothes" when she's been stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mirren told BAZAAR.com: “Every day, I got up put on really good make-up, fixed my hair, and got out of my pyjamas and into real clothes, not to go out in the world, but to be at home."
The 'Good Liar' star loves to mix up her make-up and beauty products.
She said: “I'm not the sort of person who does the same thing every day.
“Some days I'll wear a bright pink or red lip, and other days I’ll keep it minimal. And I’m always mixing up my moisturisers.”
And while many may assume the L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman uses all high-end make-up, Mirren revealed she actually treats herself with products from her local drugstore.
She said: “The drugstore is a place of wonderment for me. It's a very inexpensive way to treat yourself. It’s my greatest indulgence.”
Meanwhile, Mirren and her husband, Taylor Hackford, also 75, made a pact to get as fit and healthy as possible.
She said: "My husband and I, because we’re both older, agreed we had to get as healthy as possible during lockdown.
"We both adopted our own exercise programs; I did yoga and he did pilates. It was a great opportunity to reset."
