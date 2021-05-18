Dame Helen Mirren was thrilled to finally get behind the wheel as Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw in the new 'Fast & Furious' movie 'F9'.
Dame Helen Mirren was delighted to finally get to drive in a 'Fast & Furious' movie.
The 75-year-old actress stars in the franchise as Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw and was thrilled to finally get behind the wheel for a scene in the upcoming flick 'F9'.
Helen said: "I finally did it, yes! And what a car! And what a drive, down The Mall in London! It was the coolest thing ever."
The Oscar-winning star adds that the experience was made even better as she was alongside Vin Diesel – who plays the role of Dominic Toretto.
Helen told Entertainment Tonight: "But with Vin next to (me)! Driving him, I mean, that was fantastic! And I do actually know how to do a double declutch. It was a dream. It was fantastic."
It has been suggested that 'F9' could send the popular franchise into space but Helen finds the idea of going into orbit "terrifying".
'The Queen' actress said: "I find space terrifying. The thought of space and even going to the moon, no way. I find the whole idea just so frightening.
"I'm very happy with Earth. And incidentally, we know so little about the natural world around us here on Earth, including our own bodies and the profundity even of the human brain, that there's so much to investigate and explore within what we have around us that I don't feel the need to go off to Mars, you know."
Vin previously explained that he was "intimidated" when he first met Helen to enquire about the possibility of her joining the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.
He said: "She's very intimidating, despite her 5'2″ frame, for a tough New Yorker like myself, I was intimidated. And I don't get intimidated easily."
