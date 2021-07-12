Dame Helen Mirren says comfort makes her feel her most glamorous.

The 'F9' star insisted being at ease with what she is wearing helps to "transform" her look because it stops her from appearing as "stiff" as she would if there was any element of her appearance that she felt self-conscious about.

She told Allure magazine: "Somehow, being comfortable in what you're wearing gives you an ease and the relaxation that transforms your look.

"You can have everything perfectly done, but if you're self-conscious about things showing, or it doesn't quite fit, you're sort of stiff. Weirdly, comfort is very, very important."

The 75-year-old star's favourite red carpet look of all time was the silver gown she donned for the premiere of 'The Queen' at the Venice Film Festival in 2006.

She recalled: "The night that The Queen screened at Venice was a very big moment because it was the moment that launched the film into the public arena.

"And I had a really lovely, sort-of-silver sequined dress — and it was so not like my look as the Queen. I loved that look."

And Helen also has fond memories of walking the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, when she'd dyed her hair pink to match the hue of her Elie Saab gown.

She said: "I did love that look. I had the most gorgeous dress on. It was just a very, very beautiful dress. I thought it would be great to have my hair match the dress — which it did. It was very good. It was one of my favourites."

Meanwhile, the veteran actress heaped praise on her fellow L'Oreal Paris ambassador, Kate Winslet, who she thinks is a "great woman".

She said: "Kate is a very beautiful woman, undoubtedly, of course. But she's beautiful in a way that she's always allowed it to be herself — her natural self.

"Even when she's very obviously, beautifully dressed up with hair and make-up, there's something always very natural about her, and that comes from her personality. She's a really great woman."