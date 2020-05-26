Dame Helen Mirren doesn't care about being called a sex symbol but is not bothered by how people label her.
Dame Helen Mirren doesn't care about being called a sex symbol.
The 74-year-old actress does not agree that she is a bombshell but says she no longer cares about how people label her.
She told Woman magazine: ''I don't agree that I'm a sex symbol. The great thing about getting older is that you get over all that. You tend to think, 'Sex symbol? What the f**k does that mean?' There are so many other interesting things to be driven by. It's great and I'm not knocking it - it's a fabulous part of life - but it's only a part, it's not everything. So I'll take it, I'm not going to argue with it. But I'm not going to pay attention either.''
Helen also admitted she was never confident about her looks when she was younger.
She explained: ''Because of the way I was born, I fell into a rather 50s understanding of sexy, which I found so annoying and embarrassing and mortifying and humiliating, it just wasn't ever my taste.
''I wanted to be, you know, a skinny girl in black with a Gitane cigarette - and physically, I just wasn't. I had to deal with what I had been given genetically, but, at the same time, not allow it to ruin my life.
''History doesn't really want women to be successful. And, if they are, they have to have gotten their success through sex basically.''
While the actress doesn't care about people judging her looks, she is quite sensitive when it comes to her work.
Helen said: ''I do give a big f**k about a lot of things. If someone says, 'I didn't like that Helen Mirren movie,' it always hurts a little because my job is to entertain and for people to enjoy my work. You're nowhere without an audience. I'm quite sensitive actually but certain things you have to learn not to give a f**k about, and getting older does help with that hugely.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
Drones are now one of the most effective weapons the military have when fighting in...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...