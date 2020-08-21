Heidi Klum claims Seal has stopped her from taking their four children to Germany.

The blonde beauty has applied for an emergency court hearing to seek permission to take Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, to Europe with her later this year while she's working on 'Germany's Next Top Model', as she claimed her ex-husband doesn't want them to travel because of his fears over coronavirus.

Heidi is contracted to be in Germany for filming in October and though she usually takes the children with her when she travels for work, Seal has ''not yet approved of this trip''.

She said in her court documents: ''I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk -- I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States.''

'Next Top Model' is usually filmed in Los Angeles to accommodate the 47-year-old model but the German cast and crew are unable to enter the US due to the global health crisis.

In a declaration obtained by People magazine, Heidi explained that although the former couple share joint custody of the kids, she has them most of the time.

She wrote: ''Henry's (Seal's) time with our children is sporadic at best.''

And Heidi said she had been willing to change the original custody schedule if the 'Kiss From a Rose' singer allowed the kids to travel to Germany.

She explained: ''There will be a three-week break for the Christmas holidays ... Though the children were originally slated to spend this Christmas break with me (as Henry spent Christmas 2019 with them), I am willing to agree that Henry spend the Christmas break with them again this year so that the children can be with their father during this time, if Henry would like this.

''Also, as Henry has a British passport, he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so.''

The model made the court bid after failing to work out the matter with Seal, who she claims originally agreed to let the kids travel in April but later changed his mind, even though the children have said they don't want to stay in the US with their dad.

The couple's daughter Leni has also submitted a declaration on behalf of herself and her siblings.

She wrote: ''This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us.

''My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her.

''So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to.''

Leni explained going to Europe would be an ''amazing opportunity'' and would also allow her and her siblings to see their grandparents, while her younger siblings are ''really upset'' and ''frightened'' at the thought of being away from their mother for so long.

The Blast also obtained a copy of a letter written by Leni to her dad, which urged him to change his mind, pointing out there are fewer cases of coronavirus in Berlin than in Los Angeles and expressed her hope they could ''come up with a plan'' to travel and still see him.

She wrote: ''I just want to figure out something and come up with a plan and agreement as a family. I love you so so much.''