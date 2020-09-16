Heidi Klum's home was visited by a man who claims ''Jesus told him to come to the house''.

The 47-year-old model was left terrified when a stranger showed up at her Los Angeles home and began ''pounding'' on her front door, before alleging he was led to the property by ''Jesus''.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred last weekend, and it is believed that whilst Heidi was at home at the time, she didn't see the stranger because someone else answered the door.

Law enforcement sources told the publication the LAPD were called to the scene, and although the man had left the house by the time they arrived, they found him walking down the street following a quick search of the area.

TMZ claims cops stopped him for a chat and determined he suffered from mental health issues, and placed him on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Police believe the man may have been ''confused'', and don't think he specifically targeted Heidi's home.

The scary experience comes just weeks after Heidi was locked in a court battle with her ex-husband Seal, after he tried to block her from taking their children - Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 - to Europe with her while she's working on 'Germany's Next Top Model' in October.

Heidi filed for and was granted an emergency court hearing to seek permission to take her brood to Germany, after she claimed Seal had stopped her travelling with their children because of his fears over coronavirus.

The model - who is now married to Tom Kaulitz - insisted she would be taking necessary safety precautions to keep her kids safe, and the former couple eventually reached an agreement over the travel plans.

Heidi has now been given the green light to take their brood with her, but Seal has to have ''expanded time'' with the children before and after they go away.