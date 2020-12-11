Heidi Klum’s 16-year-old daughter Leni has made her debut as a model on the cover of Vogue Germany.

The German supermodel's teenage girl - whose father is musician Seal - stars alongside her mom on the cover of the prestigious fashion magazine, with the pair rocking matching colourful trouser suits.

Leni, whose parent teased earlier this month that her daughter was keen to follow in her footsteps with a career in modelling, revealed in the cover interview that she had first received offers to model when she was just 12 or 13.

However, Heidi - who also has Lou, 11, plus sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14, with ex-husband Seal - wouldn't allow her to do it so young and in hindsight she understands why.

Leni told the publication: “It was only a matter of time before I would try it myself as a model. The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I loved to wear: Brandy Melville. Back then I begged Mom, but no chance! I now understand that it would have been too early.

“For most other jobs, I’d have to stifle my crazy ways to look ‘professional.’ As a model, I can let everything out and just be who I am. The job is the perfect outlet for all the energy that I have in me.”

Leni's modelling debut comes just weeks after Heidi, 47, hinted that it won't be long before Leni launches her career.

The 'Germany's Next Top Model' host said: “She’s old enough now. I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

The blonde beauty explained that while she loved every minute of her catwalk career, you have to be "a very strong person" to be a model.

She added: “Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I’ve been in it for over 20 years but it’s also, it’s a lot of traveling, it’s different.

“You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong.”