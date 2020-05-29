Heidi Klum's ''greatest beauty discovery'' is a tinted sunscreen.

The 46-year-old model has revealed she loves La Roche-Posay's Tinted SPF50+, because she can wear it ''everyday'' to keep her skin safe from the sun's UV rays without it being ''too heavy''.

Answering a series of quick-fire questions for ELLE UK, she explained: ''My greatest beauty discovery is La Roche-Posay Tinted SPF50+. It isn't too heavy and is perfect for everyday wear.''

The 'America's Got Talent' judge makes sure to keep her body healthy from the inside as well as the outside, and says drinking a smoothie every morning and taking supplements for her hair and nails helps to maintain her look.

She said: ''I have a fresh smoothie every morning and take Perfectil Skin, Hair, Nails supplements for a boost.''

When it comes to her makeup routine, Heidi likes to keep it simple, and says her everyday look takes around 15 minutes to complete.

She added: ''My make-up routine takes 15 minutes. I start with foundation - I love Charlotte Tilbury - then curl my lashes and apply L'Oreal Voluminous Mascara. To finish, I smudge Glossier Cloud Paint on my cheeks and fix my brows with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel.''

And Heidi also revealed she uses Johnson's baby shampoo to clean her face instead of using soap or facial washes, because the formula used in the shampoo is ''super gentle'' on skin.

When asked what her last beauty purchase was, she said: ''Johnson's Baby Shampoo. I use it to wash my face, as it's super gentle but effective.''

Meanwhile, Heidi previously sang the praises of Johnson's baby shampoo when she said the product was the ''most gentle thing'' people can use on their face.

Confessing her number one beauty tip, she said earlier this year: ''To use baby shampoo as a face wash - I believe it is the most gentle thing for your face and it removes everything.''