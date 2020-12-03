Heidi Klum has launched her Disney Villains casual collection.

The 47-year-old model designed the unisex range of graphic t-shirts, hoodies, tunics and jogging bottoms, which feature her favourite Disney villains; Hades ['Hercules'], Ursula ['The Little Mermaid'], Maleficent ['Maleficent'] and The Evil Queen ['Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'].

The fun pieces are available to buy now over on Amazon Fashion only.

Heidi told WWD.com: “I’ve always been drawn to the Disney Villains characters — they’re iconic and we have all grown up loving them and their stories — so when the opportunity came about to collaborate with Disney on a casual collection, I knew I wanted to design pieces using my favourite Villains.

“They each have their own mysterious personalities and I used that inspiration, with modern design elements, to create something that felt both cool and comfortable.”

The Heidi Klum x Disney Villains collection follows the German beauty designing her own set of Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears last year.

The Disney fanatic was one of a host of famous faces - including Vera Wang, Karlie Kloss and Betsey Johnson - from the fashion world to team up with Disney Parks to launch an exclusive design of the iconic headbands, and she was delighted to unveil her sparkly design.

She captioned a photo of her wearing the ears: "Bedazzling the most famous ears in the world is like a dream come true for me. I am still pinching myself. To all Mickey and Minnie fans - I hope you love wearing them as much as I do! #DisneyParksDesignerCollection #AD @disney (sic)."

Heidi also uploaded a short video of her creative process and revealed that she sketched a "few designs" before choosing the sparkling bejewelled headband as her favourite.

She added: "I had so much fun designing for the #DisneyParksDesignerCollection. I was so inspired by Mickey and Minnie's iconic style that I actually had a few designs in mind... it was hard to pick just one! However, I am thrilled that my blinged-out tiara ears will be released in September! Thank you @disney - it is an honor! #Ad (sic)"