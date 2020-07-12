Heather Morris has pleaded to join the search for Naya Rivera.

The 'Glee' star - who played Naya's character's love interest on the long running television series - has asked Ventura County Sheriff's Office if she can help the search for her friend, who is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon when her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat.

She wrote on Twitter: ''My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.''

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office revealed on Sunday (12.07.20) that they were also searching the surrounding areas of the lakes including cabins as well as in it.

The office wrote on Twitter: ''In today's search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake.''

And Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Kevin Donoghue admitted there is ''no way to really say'' what happened, and said her body ''may never come back up''.

He explained: ''If the body is entangled on something beneath the water, it may never come back up. There's no way to really say. We're putting our best foot forward to try and locate her, we're using all the assets that are available to us including technology like sonar ... We're relying on their expertise to help us in that endeavour. We're going to do everything that we can to find her.''