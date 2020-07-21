Heather Morris wants to ''enjoy life'' for Naya Rivera.

The 'Glee' star tragically lost her former castmate in a boating accident on Lake Piru, California earlier this month and Heather admits that she has found it ''hard'' to be joyful but has been trying to focus on the positives and good memories despite the sad news.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I want to share something very personal with you all ... Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you're not honouring that person or you're forgetting about them. But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honouring someone can mean you're enjoying your life FOR them ... I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realised you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me ... So I'm celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favourite (sic)''

Heather previously vowed to ''do something every day to honour'' Naya so she can ''feel close'' to the late star.

She shared: ''The messages are going to trickle out. But you're still here with me. And I'm not done remembering your legacy ... We had a play date in the works for this week and I can't wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together. I f****** loved how you drank martini's and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it.

''I'm doing something everyday to honour your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay. (sic)''