Heather Morris has paid tribute to Naya Rivera.

The 'Glee' star - who played Naya's on-screen love interest in the FOX musical television series - took to Instagram to remember her best friend, who tragically died in a drowning accident at Lake Piru, California last week.

She wrote: ''We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other's side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding ... We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life. (sic)''

And the 33-year-old actress thanked Naya for teaching her what it was like to have a ''consistent and loving friend''.

She added: ''You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f*** (but still somehow respectful). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen ... you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted. (sic)''

And Heather has vowed to ''cherish'' every moment she spent with Naya before her untimely passing at the age of 33.

She shared in a lengthy Instagram post: ''We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures ... our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I'm showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you're still with me and even though I'm feeling greedy that we don't get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart. (sic)''