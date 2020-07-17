Heather Morris has vowed to ''do something every day to honour'' Naya Rivera.

The 'Glee' alum has paid tribute to her late co-star and on-screen girlfriend after she tragically died in a drowning accident at Lake Piru, California, last week, by promising to keep taking part in daily activities that help her ''feel close'' to Naya.

In a sweet message posted to Instagram, Heather wrote: ''The messages are going to trickle out. But you're still here with me. And I'm not done remembering your legacy.

''You would tell me 'you look so skinny' EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel...you said 'well I'd always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that.'

''We had a play date in the works for this week and I can't wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together. I f****** loved how you drank martini's and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it. I'm doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay. (sic)''

Earlier this week, 33-year-old Heather posted another tribute to Naya, where she thanked the late star for teaching her what it was like to have a ''consistent and loving friend''.

She wrote at the time: ''We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other's side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding ... We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life.

''You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f*** (but still somehow respectful). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen ... you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted. (sic)''