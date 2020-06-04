Heather Morris has claimed Lea Michele treated others with ''disrespect'' and was ''unpleasant to work with'' on the set of 'Glee'.

The 33-year-old actress - who appeared as Brittany S. Pierce on the musical comedy-drama - believes her co-star ''should be called out'', after Samantha Ware claimed Lea made her life a ''living hell'' on the Fox show.

Heather wrote in a statement: ''Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else. With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.

''And yet, it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society.

''But, at the current moment its implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume... (sic)''

Earlier this week, Lea - who starred as Rachel Berry on the hit show - apologised to 28-year-old Samantha (Jane Hayward).

The 33-year-old actress admitted that while she doesn't specifically remember making hurtful remarks towards her, it is ''not really the point''.

She said in a statement: ''What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

''One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.''

Lea came under fire from her former co-star shortly after she expressed her support for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

She explained: ''When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbours and communities of colour during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behaviour towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.

''While I don't remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or colour of their skin, that's not really the point.

''What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

''Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused.

''We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.''

Following Lea's original tweet about George, Samantha replied: ''LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD '''S**T IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... (sic).''