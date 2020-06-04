Heather Morris has claimed her former 'Glee' co-star Lea Michele treated others with ''disrespect'' and was ''unpleasant to work with'' on the set, which comes after Samantha Ware claimed Lea made her life a ''living hell'' on the Fox show.
Heather Morris has claimed Lea Michele treated others with ''disrespect'' and was ''unpleasant to work with'' on the set of 'Glee'.
The 33-year-old actress - who appeared as Brittany S. Pierce on the musical comedy-drama - believes her co-star ''should be called out'', after Samantha Ware claimed Lea made her life a ''living hell'' on the Fox show.
Heather wrote in a statement: ''Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else. With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.
''And yet, it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society.
''But, at the current moment its implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume... (sic)''
Earlier this week, Lea - who starred as Rachel Berry on the hit show - apologised to 28-year-old Samantha (Jane Hayward).
The 33-year-old actress admitted that while she doesn't specifically remember making hurtful remarks towards her, it is ''not really the point''.
She said in a statement: ''What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.
''One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.''
Lea came under fire from her former co-star shortly after she expressed her support for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
She explained: ''When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbours and communities of colour during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behaviour towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.
''While I don't remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or colour of their skin, that's not really the point.
''What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.
''Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused.
''We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.''
Following Lea's original tweet about George, Samantha replied: ''LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD '''S**T IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... (sic).''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
The Glee phenomenon hits the big screen with this oddly conceived movie, which documents the...