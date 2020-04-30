Heather Locklear's daughter Ava has been ''supporting'' her through her sobriety journey.

The 58-year-old actress recently marked one year of sobriety, and sources have now said her 22-year-old daughter Ava and her ex-husband Richie Sambora - who is Ava's father - have been her pillars of support through the past 12 months.

An insider said: ''Richie and Ava are giving her a lot of support.

''It's really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around. Heather is always happiest when she is with her daughter.''

And during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Heather couldn't be happier to be home from her treatment facility so she can spend time with her family.

The 'Melrose Place' star has been keeping herself busy with regular exercise, and has even been cooking meals for her elderly parents, who are both at higher risk of developing complications from the virus and so are sheltering at home.

The source added to People magazine: ''She is gardening, taking walks and cooking like a fiend. She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents. It's very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often.''

Heather marked one year of sobriety on April 21, when she shared an inspirational quote from civil rights activist Maya Angelou about pushing forward and staying positive.

The quote - which she posted on Instagram - read: ''I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.

''I've learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage and tangled Christmas tree lights.

''I've learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you'll miss them when they're gone from your life. I've learned that making a 'living' is not the same thing as making a 'life.'

''I've learned that life sometimes gives you a second chance. I've learned that you shouldn't go through life with a catcher's mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back.''

In August last year, Heather was ordered in court last week to spend 30 days in a treatment facility after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanour charges, including six involving battery on a police officer or EMT, following her arrest for allegedly throwing a punch at police when they were called to her home on a disturbance complaint in June.