Heather Locklear has insisted James Naughton did ''nothing wrong'' when they filmed a scene together for 'The First Wives Club', after she recently claimed he had ''groped'' her.

The 58-year-old actress had an uncredited role in the 1996 movie, and said earlier this week that one of the actors - who has since been uncovered as James Naughton - went against the script during one scene in which he was supposed to touch her breast.

Heather said the actor was only meant to put his hand on her chest, but he instead ''outlined [her] areola with his finger'' - something she insisted wasn't ''in the script''.

Following her comments, James hit back, sharing a page from the script that required his character to ''subtly using his finger to feel [Heather's character's] breast''.

His representative said: ''James remembers shooting this scene as written in the script. He completely understands that Heather would have felt uncomfortable shooting this scene, as he felt uncomfortable as well.''

And now, Heather has responded to say she didn't mean to insinuate James had ''done anything wrong'', and only meant to say she was ''surprised'' by the action.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: ''Oh no, I didn't mean James Naughton did anything wrong. The script called for him to touch my breast. I was surprised that he circled my areola. We had not discussed the scene prior to filming ... To be clear, I was never upset with James, just surprised. Love you James.''

In her original comments, the 'Melrose Place' star said she refused to do a second take of the scene because she ''couldn't believe'' what had happened.

She said: ''There was a couple of scenes that they cut out of me, and then the only scene that I had had no lines. One of the actors, we were at a funeral, and he was supposed to take his hand and touch my breast, and they show that.

''It was agh - gross. So I said: 'Can you just take my name off the credits since now I don't have any lines?' So it was creditless.

''He doesn't grab it. He actually outlines my areola with his finger. It didn't say that in the script. I was like [gasps]. I'm so glad they're following his hand down because my face, my mouth is fallen open and I can't believe it and don't do it again. One take and let's go.''