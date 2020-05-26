Hayley Williams insists she will return to Paramore following her debut solo album.

The 31-year-old singer released her first solo record, 'Petals for Armor', earlier this month, and has said she isn't abandoning her roots with her Paramore bandmates - who went on hiatus in 2018 - for ''greener grass''.

She said: ''I can't deny there're frontwomen in history who went solo and didn't go back, so that's where I have to trust that the band knows I'm not looking for greener grass.

''I see guys like Julian Casablancas and Thom Yorke put out multiple records and go back to their bands all time. They do their own shit and nobody thinks it cannibalizes The Strokes or Radiohead.

''I'm just trying to get some of that other grass and bring it back over to our side, so I can be like, 'Try this s**t, it's not too bad'.''

Hayley and her Paramore bandmates - Taylor York and Zac Farro - discussed their break whilst on the music video shoot for 'Rose-Colored Boy' in 2018, and the singer says it was important for the band to ''be individuals'' for a while.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she added: ''I told Taylor to always tell me what he needs for Paramore to be healthy because we've been through enough bullshit. We're adults and have to focus on our friendships. I knew I had to honour that this was the time we owed ourselves to be individuals and not find our identity in Paramore for a minute.''

Meanwhile, the 'Simmer' hitmaker recently said Paramore are already exploring the sound they want to showcase in the next album, which will be the follow-up to 2017's 'After Laughter'.

She explained: ''We've found ourselves listening to a lot of older music that we grew up being inspired by. That excitement and curiosity that keeps us a band. We won't let it happen unless we think it's the coolest thing in the world, I mean, Paramore's my favourite band. How dare I ever ruin it?''