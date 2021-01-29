Hayley Williams elaborately leaked her song song, 'My Limb', by delivering the CD to a fan.
The Paramore singer posted a picture of her outside Carly Butler’s house after she tweeted about the 'Still Into You' hitmaker arriving at her front door with the disc and a candle in hand.
She wrote: “Did Hayley Williams drive to your house and drop off a candle and a CD with her new song on it or are you having a normal night."
The fan then posted a brief clip of the Wolf Moon and a teaser of 'My Limb'.
While Hayley captioned the snap of her outside the house with her dog in a spooky cape: “I made Alf wear a cape for this s***. Happy wolf moon and especially to you, [Carly Butler].”
Wolf Moon is another name for the full moon of January, which occurred on Thursday (28.01.21).
Hayley had recently teased the track on social media.
She wrote: “Don’t give me the tourniquet.”
The elaborate ‘My Limb’ leak comes after she recently appeared to tease that her second solo album - the follow-up to 2020's 'Petals For Armor' - will be called ‘Flowers For Vases’, as her website currently sends fans to a page with that name.
Meanwhile, the ‘Misery Business' singer recently promised fans she isn't abandoning her Paramore bandmates - who went on hiatus in 2018 - for "greener grass".
She said: "I can't deny there're frontwomen in history who went solo and didn't go back, so that's where I have to trust that the band knows I'm not looking for greener grass.
"I see guys like Julian Casablancas and Thom Yorke put out multiple records and go back to their bands all time. They do their own s*** and nobody thinks it cannibalises The Strokes or Radiohead.
"I'm just trying to get some of that other grass and bring it back over to our side, so I can be like, 'Try this s***, it's not too bad'."
