Hayley Williams is done with her solo projects for now and is eager to hit the studio to record Paramore's next album.
The 'Emergency' rocker released her second solo album ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’ earlier this month and, after two solo records, Hayley has admitted she's not planning to record another solo project and is ready to get into the studio with her Paramore bandmates.
Responding to a fan who asked her on Twitter if there were songs left over from her sessions for 'Flowers For Vases/Descansos' that she will either use for another solo LP or Paramore, she replied: "there are more songs, yeah. but I'm not planning on another solo album. and I'm not sure if they'd be great for Paramore. I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go. (sic)"
The ‘Misery Business' singer previously promised fans she isn't abandoning Paramore - who went on hiatus in 2018 - for "greener grass".
She said: "I can't deny there're frontwomen in history who went solo and didn't go back, so that's where I have to trust that the band knows I'm not looking for greener grass.
"I see guys like Julian Casablancas and Thom Yorke put out multiple records and go back to their bands all time. They do their own s*** and nobody thinks it cannibalises The Strokes or Radiohead.
"I'm just trying to get some of that other grass and bring it back over to our side, so I can be like, 'Try this s***, it's not too bad'."
The band's last studio album was 2017's 'After Laughter'.
