Hayely Mills has been presented with a new Academy Award statuette after her original one was stolen
Hayley Mills has been presented with a new statuette to replace her stolen Oscar.
The 75-year-old actress won a Academy Juvenile Award in 1960 for playing the title role in Disney hit 'Pollyanna' but it vanished from her home years later and now the Academy have given her a full-sized replacement.
The Academy tweeted: "Hayley Mills being reunited with her long lost Academy Juvenile Award (which she won for 1960's 'Pollyanna') by AMPAS president David Rubin is the purest thing you'll see all day."
Hayley - who is the daughter of late veteran actor John Mills - first came to prominence starring alongside her father in 'Tiger Bay' before going on to be a box-office sensation for Disney in the 1960s, taking leading roles in classics such as 'Pollyanna', 'The Parent Trap' and 'That Darn Cat!'
It was after she transitioned into an adult career - when she had been away filming the title role in 'Good Morning, Miss Bliss', the predecessor to 1990s sitcom 'Saved By the Bell' - that the London-born star discovered the miniature statue was missing and upon trying to get a new one, she was initially told by the Academy that it "doesn't work like that."
She told Entertainment Weekly: "In the late '80s, I came to California to do a television series called 'Good Morning, Miss Bliss'. When I came back from that first year, my little statuette had disappeared, and I never found it. And you know, it's not something you can replace. They've broken the mould. I spoke to the Academy, and I said, 'Well, look, give me a big one then!' They said, 'I'm sorry, it doesn't work like that."
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.