Hayley Hasselhoff had to wear her own lingerie for her Playboy cover.

The 28-year-old star made history as the first curve model to grace Playboy Germany, but has highlighted that there is still "a long way to go" with regards to inclusiveness, as she had to sort out her own outfit because the team didn't have anything to fit her.

Speaking on 'Tamron Hall', she said: “You know there’s still a long way to go when it comes to availability for fashion. When it came down to actually fitting my figure in this lingerie, it’s all me. It came from my wardrobe.

“At the end of the day, I’m so used to it. And it’s sad to say that I’m used to coming onto set and sometimes not having the right pieces [available] because of my size.”

Hayley donned a red satin robe and a black lace bra and matching briefs for the shoot, and insisted she felt "more confident and comfortable" in pieces from her own wardrobe.

She added: “To be honest with you, it made me feel more confident and comfortable on the set anyway because I already felt good in these pieces.

“And I’ve done a lot of research … growing up as a curvy woman with a bigger bust and having to find the right brands that have availability for my size that are also sexy and beautiful.”

The daughter of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Beach previously admitted she was "overcome with emotion" to be featured on the European edition of the iconic magazine.

And explained how she wanted to "use this platform" to show others that they hold the "power" to "love [their] body without hesitation".

Alongside the landmark cover, she wrote on Instagram: "I am deeply humbled and honoured to be the first ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY @playboygermany. I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment. I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty. With @ellenvonunwerth iconic female gaze and cinematic love for showcasing a woman to her truest self, we chose to celebrate my body by shooting in this artful way. (sic)"