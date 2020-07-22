Hayden Panettiere is ''ready to change her life for the better'' following her split from Brian Hickerson.

The 'Nashville' star ended her romance with Brian earlier this year after he was arrested in Wyoming for domestic battery in February when he allegedly hit Hayden across the face.

Earlier this month, Brian was arrested again in Los Angeles on eight charges alleging abusive incidents from May 2019 to January 2020, and sources say Hayden is looking forward to moving on with her life without her former partner.

An insider told People magazine: ''Hayden was finally ready to change her life for the better. She is now surrounded by people who care about her and not someone who tries to control her and prey on her weaknesses.''

Hayden previously said she was coming forward with her allegations against Brian because she wanted to make sure he ''never hurts anyone again''.

She said: ''I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.''

According to a criminal indictment, the allegations against Brian include four felony charges of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant; two felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon; a misdemeanour charge of battery on a spouse/cohabitant; and a felony charge of dissuading a witness from prosecuting a crime.

During Brian's arrest in February, it was claimed he hit Hayden ''with a closed fist on the right side of her face''.

The paperwork filed at the time explained when police arrived on the scene, they found Brian on the driveway and he told them the 'Nashville' star was inside and claiming ''he beat the f**k out of me''.

When asked if he had physically assaulted his girlfriend, Brian was said to have avoided answering.

Brian was also arrested on domestic violence charges in May 2019 after he and Hayden - who has five-year-old daughter Kaya with her ex-fiance Wladimir Klitschko - allegedly got into a physical altercation at their home following a night of drinking, and was later ordered to stay 100 yards away from her.

However, the case against him was dismissed when the district attorney's office couldn't ''secure a material witness'' and the couple were seen together again in November.

Brian has pleaded not guilty to all charges.