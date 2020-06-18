Hayden Panettiere has reportedly split from Brian Hickerson.

The 30-year-old actress is believed to be in a ''good place'' after ending her romance with Brian, whom she began dating in August 2018, following his second arrest for alleged domestic abuse this February.

A source said: ''She's in a good place right now. She's on the path to recovery.

''She and Brian haven't had contact. He's moved back to his hometown in South Carolina, and friends are praying this is the end of her journey with him.''

Brian was taken into police custody on Valentine's Day (14.02.20) after he allegedly punched the 'Heroes' alum in the face, and was previously arrested following another argument with Hayden in May 2019.

And following their split, a second source claims Hayden - who has five-year-old Kaya with her ex Wladimir Klitschko - is ''moving ahead with her life''.

They told Us Weekly magazine: ''[Hayden] has done a 180-degree turn since her terrible ordeal with Brian. She's moving ahead with her life and getting back into working in Hollywood and being creative again. It's all very therapeutic for her.

''[She is] calmer and more relaxed. She's trying to move past the pain and focus on her future.''

During Brian's arrest in February, it was claimed he hit Hayden ''with a closed fist on the right side of her face''.

The paperwork filed at the time explained when police arrived on the scene, they found Brian on the driveway and he told them the 'Nashville' star was inside and claiming ''he beat the f**k out of me''.

When asked if he had physically assaulted his girlfriend, Brian was said to have avoided answering.

In May 2019, Brian was arrested on domestic violence charges after he and Hayden allegedly got into a physical altercation at their home following a night of drinking and was later ordered to stay 100 yards away from her.

However, the case against him was dismissed in September when the district attorney's office couldn't ''secure a material witness'' and the couple were seen together again in November.