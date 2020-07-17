Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been arrested and charged with felony assault.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has confirmed Brian was arrested on Thursday (16.07.20) and charged with corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, and remains in custody on a $320,000 bail.

A source familiar with the legal process told People magazine: ''Brian Hickerson was charged last night in an 8-count felony complaint alleging domestic violence and assault. Hayden reported to the Teton County Sheriff in Wyoming, the LAPD and the Santa Monica PD with multiple serious instances of extreme domestic violence perpetuated by [Hickerson] against Hayden during their year-and-a-half relationship.''

The spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and a spokesperson for the LAPD were unable to confirm any additional charges filed against Brian.

Brian's arrest comes after Hayden filed to register an out-of-state order to protect her from her ex-partner in California earlier this week, five months after he was arrested in Wyoming for domestic battery after allegedly hitting the 'Nashville' actress in the face.

He is expected to face trial for the allegations in Wyoming in September, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hayden's attorney Alan Jackson said: ''After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognises that her arduous journey of healing has just begun.''

Whilst another source added: ''She has been undergoing successful treatment for alcohol abuse issues and is focused on healing, sobriety and recovery. She wants to be honest about what happened in the hope that it may help someone else who is dealing with emotional abuse, intimidation or physical violence.

''This is a turning point for her as she stands up for herself, her family and the many other people impacted by intimate partner violence.''