Hayden Panettiere has been granted a restraining order against her former boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

The 30-year-old actress filed to register an out-of-state order to protect her from her ex-partner in California, where she is currently living.

The news comes five months after Brian was arrested in Wyoming for domestic battery after allegedly hitting the 'Nashville' actress in the face. He pleaded not guilty to the allegation and will face trial in September.

Shortly after the alleged incident, Hayden ended the relationship and moved back to Los Angeles and is focusing on moving forward with her life.

A source said: ''Hayden has since moved back to L.A. and hasn't reconnected with Brian since relocating.

''She doesn't want anything to do with him as she starts this next chapter.''

The former 'Heroes' star is ''staying positive'' while isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but hasn't been able to see her five-year-old daughter Kaya, who lives in Europe with her father, Wladimir Klitschko.

A source told E! News: ''With so much uncertainty over travel and coronavirus right now, it's not known when Hayden and Kaya will be able to see each other again. The separation and distance can be tough, but Hayden takes some comfort in knowing that Wlad is an incredible father and is doing a great job of caring for their daughter.''

During Brian's arrest in February, it was claimed he hit Hayden ''with a closed fist on the right side of her face''.

The paperwork filed at the time explained when police arrived on the scene, they found Brian on the driveway and he told them the 'Nashville' star was inside and claiming ''he beat the f**k out of me''.

When asked if he had physically assaulted his girlfriend, Brian was said to have avoided answering.

In May 2019, Brian was arrested on domestic violence charges after he and Hayden allegedly got into a physical altercation at their home following a night of drinking and was later ordered to stay 100 yards away from her.

However, the case against him was dismissed when the district attorney's office couldn't ''secure a material witness'' and the couple were seen together again in November.