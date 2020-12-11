Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, after playing the villainous character in 2002’s ‘Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones’ and 2005’s ‘Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’.
Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.
The 37-year-old actor played Anakin Skywalker in 2002’s ‘Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones’ and 2005’s ‘Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’, where he eventually turned to the dark side and became known as Darth Vader.
And now, it has been confirmed that the upcoming spin-off series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ - which will centre around the titular Jedi played by Ewan McGregor - will see Hayden return to the role for the first time since making a vocal cameo as Anakin in 2019’s ‘The Rise of Skywalker’.
The news was announced during Disney’s Investor Day on Thursday (10.12.20), and a tweet from the official ‘Star Wars’ Twitter account read: “Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. (sic)”
The exciting confirmation also comes as Ewan McGregor recently said the series will begin production next year, although he remained tight-lipped on the content of the show.
He said: "It is the Obi-Wan Kenobi story I suppose – it's not just me in it, but there will certainly be a lot of me!
"I'm wracking my brains about what I'm meant to say and what I can't say about it. What I can say is that we start filming in March next year.”
However, Ewan did admit he’s been studying the late Sir Alec Guinness’ portrayal of the character in the original ‘Star Wars’ films to help him get to grips with playing the role again.
He added: "I am a huge fan and had a great time studying him through his early films. It is a fun thing to try and imagine him as a young guy.
"I am getting much closer in age to him so it will be my challenge to try and meet him somewhere."
